Rock Springs Council Considers Airport Transfer, Liquor License Requests Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – After dealing with the future of the Rock Springs Civic Center May 20, The Rock Springs City Council is looking towards a potentially quieter meeting Tuesday evening.

The Council will consider approving a request from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport to transfer $1.3 million in entitlements to Sheridan County Airport for eligible projects. The proposal will need to be approved by the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday morning as the county and city are involved in the airport’s board of directors. According to Devon Brubaker, the airport’s director, the airport won’t be transferring funds to Sheridan County Airport. This is an administrative transfer of Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program funds that weren’t part of the airport’s allotment but were originally $1.3 million allotments to Laramie Regional Airport and Sheridan. The airport used $2.6 million originally earmarked to the other airports for the commercial terminal project during the 2024 fiscal year.

The Council will determine if it will approve a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association to remodel the men’s restroom into a hockey locker room at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena.

The Council will also host public hearings related to liquor licenses within the city. Maverik seeks the transfer of a retail liquor license to its 1806 Elk St. location, while 307 Horse Racing at 1030 Dewar Drive seeks a bar and grill liquor license and Roasted Jalapeno at 117 K St. seeks a restaurant liquor license. The Council will act on those requests following the public hearings.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. It is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.