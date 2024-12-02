Rock Springs Council Considers Airport Travel Policy and Detention Center Amendment

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will determine if it will initiate a “fly local” travel policy for city employees during its meeting Dec. 3.

According to Council documents, the policy would require city employees to first explore the option of using the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport if a flight is available and within four hours travel time each way from flights at competing airports. If the cost is within $300 of the lowest-priced tickets at the competing airport, the employee would be required to fly from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport unless prohibited by grant requirements or other special considerations. Any exception to the policy to allow use of another airport would require authorization by Mayor Max Mickelson or his designee. The policy would also see the city encouraging vendors or suppliers using air travel to the southwestern region of the state to utilize the airport.

The Council will also consider accepting an amendment to the city agreement with the Sweetwater County Detention Center regarding the fees paid by the city for inmate care. The proposed agreement would differentiate between adult and juvenile inmates, something the original agreement the two entered Sept. 5, 2023, did not specify. If accepted, the city would agree to pay $125 per day for each adult inmate for care with the exception of medical, dental and psychological care. The city would also agree to pay $195 per day for each juvenile inmate.

The Rock Springs City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and streamed through the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda with document links can be found here.