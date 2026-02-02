Rock Springs Council Considers Bitter Creek Agreement, Zoning Change, Fireworks Tuesday Night

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider an agreement for the Rock Springs Bitter Creek Restoration project Tuesday evening, as well as make a decision on an ordinance that would rezone a parcel of property.

The Council will consider accepting an agreement between the city and Sunrise Engineering of Afton for the Bitter Creek Restoration Segment 3 Final Design. If approved, the services would cost an amount to not exceed $660,747. That amount comes from a description of tasks provided by Sunrise, which includes a $60,000 contingency for work beyond the original scope of the projects initial Request for Proposal.

The city will also act on the third reading of an ordinance that would change a .609-acre parcel of land from R-5, high-density residential, to R-2, low-density residential. The land is located near Marchant Street and Adams Avenue.

The Council will also consider approving a contract between the city and Fireworks West Internationale for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display. The cost would cover a show that consists of 420 2.5-inch color shells, 288 3-inch color shells, 216 4-inch color shells, 180 5-inch color shells, and 36 6-inch color shells.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall at 212 D Street. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.