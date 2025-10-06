Rock Springs Council Considers Council Raises, Code of Ethics Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — A potential raise for members of the Rock Springs City Council and the adoption of a code of ethics are on the Council’s Tuesday meeting agenda this week.

The Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the salaries for Council members by $2,400 a year, increasing the annual salary from $12,000 to $14,400. The ordinance says Council members haven’t received a pay increase in more than 34 years.

The pay raise, if passed by the Council, wouldn’t take effect immediately. Council members elected in 2026 would be the first to see the increase, followed by Council members elected in 2028.

The code of ethics being proposed focuses on several areas, including meeting decorum, social media conduct, behavior, gifts, and financial dealings with the city, among others. Complaints could be made by any resident, voter, city employee, vendor or city official. If a written complaint is considered sufficient by the Council presiding officer, the Council representative accused of violating the code of ethics would be provided written notice of the alleged violations. That Representatives would have 20 days to respond to the charges.

The code allows for a public evidentiary hearing, followed by a vote to impose sanctions on the accused Council representative. The vote would require a two-thirds vote by the rest of the Council, with possible sanctions consisting of a possible written warning, mandated training, public censure, and the loss of a committee chair or liaison role. The final decision would also be published on the city’s website.

Both ordinances would need to be pass three readings before taking effect.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.