Rock Springs Council Considers Listing First Security Bank Building Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will consider listing the First Security Bank Building for sale during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The Council will consider a resolution to enter a listing agreement with KW Commercial for the property at 502 South Main Street. According to meeting documents, the listing price is $800,000. The building is seen as one of the key buildings to renovate to revitalize the downtown area and was the center of some grant funding requests from the city and Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. The building was built in 1887 as First National Bank of Rock Springs before later becoming First Security Bank.

The Council will also consider a $2.2 million contract between the city and Searle Bros. Construction Company for the Northeast Detention Basin Project. The governing body will also consider a $92,413.32 contract between the city and Great Western Recreation for the Wataha Recreation Complex Playground Project.

Additionally, the Council will hear the third reading of an ordinance changing the zoning of a 1.069-acre piece of land on Muir Avenue from R-2, low-density residential, to B-2, community business zone.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at City Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. The meeting is open to the public and is streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda packet can be found here.