Rock Springs Council Considers Updated Fee Schedule Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider approving an updated fee schedule during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The fee revisions impact the White Mountain Golf Court and Paul J. Wataha Recreational Complex Ballfield and see increases in multiple areas.

At the golf course, green fees, cart and club rentals, and driving range fees will see small increases. For example, the resolution proposes a $2 increase for 50 balls at the driving range, from $5 to $7. A pull cart rental for 18 holes would increase from $8 to $110. Passes will also see increases through the resolution. A single pass would increase from $700 to $840, with a family pass going from $850 to $1,020.

At the Wataha complex, a series of fees is being introduced to replace the current fee schedule. The resolution replaces general league fees with fees proposed for soccer and football, with different fees charged depending on the type of organization reserving the field. For football, a community youth program would be charged $195 per field preparation, while a private youth organization would be charged $390. Wataha park reservations would also be subject to fees.

The meeting takes place at City Hall and begins at 7 p.m. The Council meeting is open to the public and is streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda is available here.