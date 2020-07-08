Rock Springs Council Discusses Removing Secret-Ballot Voting When Filling Council Vacancies

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council completed the first reading of an ordinance that could change how it would vote when filling future Council vacancies.

During the Council meeting Tuesday evening, the Council reviewed the ordinance titled “Vacancies: Manner of Filling Vacancies.” The proposed change would eliminate the secret-ballot process for filling Council or Mayoral vacancies on the Council.

If the ordinance passes all three readings, the new language will change the ordinance from “secret ballot vote” to “voice vote.”

After the first reading of the ordinance, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo asked if anyone had any discussion or questions about it.

Kaumo said the reason this ordinance came forward was due to how many complaints the city received after it filled the Ward III vacancy with a secret-ballot vote.

At the June 16 Council meeting, the Council appointed Ryan Greene to fill Glenise Wendorf’s seat on the Council. The vacancy was filled through a secret-ballot vote where five Councilors voted in favor of Greene, while three Councilors voted in favor of candidate Larry Hickerson.

Councilor Rob Zotti said there is a reason why the Council follows the current language of having a secret-ballot vote. He said it removes outside influences if they can vote with a secret ballot. If voice voting were to start, and Councilors discovered their choice of candidate wasn’t going to win, they could change their vote.

“The private ballot, in this case, kind of ensures that people are voting on what they truly believe and not being influenced by votes that have already been made….” Zotti said.

He said the voting is made in public, it’s just that the public doesn’t know which Councilors voted for who. Zotti said he is all for transparency, but wanted to avoid any outside influences that may happen should the Council switch to a voice vote.

Kaumo said he understood Zotti’s point, but he also wants the city to be as transparent as possible.

Kaumo asked the Councilors to review the ordinance again and talk to their constituents about the proposed change. The Council will need to read the ordinance two more times before it passes.

Other Business

The Council approved an addendum to the Joint Action Agreement between the Joint Powers Telecom Board and the cities of Green River and Rock Springs to reduce both cities’ internet rates by 15 percent.

The Rock Springs Fire Department’s request to apply for upgrades to the HVAC equipment for all three fire stations and city hall and an upgrade to communications equipment through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Community Resilience Grant Program with the State Land and Investment Board was approved by the Council.