Rock Springs Council Honors High School Athletic and Academic Champs Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will honor several students for their success in athletics and academics Tuesday night.

The Council will issue commendations to Maddix Blazovich, the state indoor track champion in the pole vault; Jernee Padilla, the USA Boxing 2024 National Open Junior Division Champion; Dawson Fantin, the RSHS speech and debate champion in dramatic interpretation; Clara Luzmoor, the RSHS speech and debate champion in extemporaneous speaking; Ryan Madsen and Izabelle Hale, the RSHS speech and debate champions in policy debate; and the RSHS Tiger Rhythm and Dance Team, the first team in the school’s history to qualify for finals at the national level.

Additionally, the Council will decide on a bar and grill liquor license application submitted by Los Cabos. The restaurant recently moved to 100 Gateway Boulevard, the site of the former IHOP Restaurant.

The Council will also determine if the city will fill a vacant irrigation specialist and city planner position.

The Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall. A full agenda is available here. The meeting is open to the public and can be streamed through the city’s YouTube Channel.