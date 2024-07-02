Rock Springs Council Member Selected as Main Street/URA Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/URA announced Councilwoman Jeannie Demas as its June Volunteer of the Month.

Demas is a regular volunteer for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, particularly at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews festival.

She has a career spanning nearly 41 years with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. She moved to Rock Springs in July 1983 and began her career at the sheriff’s office the following August under Sheriff Stark. According to Main Street, her personal life is marked by simplicity and a love for the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and side-by-side rides in the mountains.

She was elected to the Rock Springs City Council in 2018 and took office in January 2019, Demas serves as a liaison to the Tripartite Board and Sick Leave Committee, along with various standing Council committees.

Her commitment to public service extends beyond her official duties. She is an active volunteer at events such as Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews and the City-Wide Clean-up. Additionally, Demas serves as the treasurer for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is dedicated to the revitalization and economic development of Downtown Rock Springs. By fostering a vibrant community atmosphere through events, beautification projects, and volunteer opportunities, the organization works to enhance the quality of life for all residents.