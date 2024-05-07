Rock Springs Council Plans to Hear Off-Road Trails Presentation, Honor Students Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will hear a presentation on an off-road trails effort in southwestern Wyoming, recognize the accomplishments of several high school students, and start the process to rename a street to honor the college wrestling team’s coach during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The Council will hear about the latest work the Southwest Wyoming Off-Road Trails group has accomplished during a presentation by the group’s representative, Mark Tesoro. The group aims to connect off-road trails and roads throughout the southwest portion of the state in a bid to increase ATV tourism for area communities.

The Council will also publicly recognize several high school students for their accomplishments. Emma Zanetti will receive a commendation due to her acceptance into the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and the Manhattan School of Music. Another commendation is scheduled for the Future Business Leaders of America for their state championship placement. Then Cody Pierantoni, a woodshop teacher at Rock Springs High School, will speak about state SkillsUSA winners Ethan Green and Makaylee Robles.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council will also begin the process of renaming the Grant Street connection with College Drive to “Art Castillo Way,” in recognition of Castillo coaching back-to-back national championship wrestling teams for Western Wyoming Community College. The first reading of an ordinance completing the name change will be read near the end of the meeting.

The meeting takes place at City Hall and begins at 7 p.m. City Council meetings, with the exception of topics discussed in executive sessions, are open to the public and are also streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda can be found here.