Rock Springs Council Prepares to Sell First Security Bank Building

ROCK SPRINGS – While a vote on the future of the Rock Springs Civic Center is expected to take place during the Rock Springs City Council’s meeting Tuesday night, the Council is also poised to sell a historic downtown building.

A public hearing is scheduled regarding the sale of 502 South Main, a building better known as the First Security Bank Building. If approved, the building will be sold to Arnim Way for $500,000. According to city documents, the property was appraised at $695,000.

The city initially purchased the building in 2011, looking to renovate it and create more multi-use space in Downtown Rock Springs. While the city was successful in securing some grant funding for the building, the city council opted to sell the building in 2024, originally asking $800,000.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda can be found here.