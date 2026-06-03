Rock Springs Council Reporting Resolution Dies as Changes are made

ROCK SPRINGS — A proposed reporting system for Rock Springs City Council members died on the table during Tuesday night’s meeting, at the recommendation of the city’s mayor.

The Council will vote on a new resolution with a reworked policy June 16.

The proposal was originally tabled May 19 and would have created a reporting form for Council members and the mayor to use in reporting their activities between meetings. There was a provision in the system that created deadlines for reports to be filed with the city clerk’s office. Councilors who did not meet the deadline would have that failure noted in the meeting record and could impact the councilor’s ability to speak during the Council reports portion of the meeting. Once submitted, the reports would have been included in the public meeting packets and posted online with other meeting documents.

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Mayor Max Mickelson said he took feedback from the prior meeting and, with the city attorney’s office, reworked the proposed policy, which will be brought forward at the June 16 Council meeting. Mickelson recommended the Council leave the current resolution on the table, which killed it and allows for the new resolution to be introduced later. The resolution then died for lack of a motion to remove it from the table.