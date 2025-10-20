Rock Springs Council Set to Act on Alcohol Service Ordinance

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hear three ordinances during its meeting Tuesday night, with one of the three entering its third reading for final approval.

The Council will hear an ordinance requiring servers to receive training to serve alcoholic beverages within the city. The ordinance would require businesses serving alcoholic drinks to its patrons to provide training for its employees. The programs used for training must provide instruction on alcohol serving, identifying drunk patrons, preventing minors from being served, and intervention techniques. The ordinance would require all employees serving alcoholic drinks to receive training within 90 days of the date the ordinance becomes law and within 60 days of an employee’s start date. Liquor license holders would also be required to keep records of employee training and provide them to the city if requested.

Two other ordinances will be on their second reading before the Council. An ordinance increasing the salary for Council members was tabled during the previous meeting after everyone except Councilman Rick Milonas voted to table the initiative. Should the pay ordinance remain tabled, it will die. Another ordinance focuses on a Council code of ethics, providing Council members with a code to follow and allows for public hearings with potential disciplinary actions should the Council determine that a member violated the ethics code.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council will also consider allowing open containers in Bunning Park from Nov. 29 to Jan. 1 2026 for the Christmas in the Park celebration.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall Tuesday. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.