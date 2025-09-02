Rock Springs Council Set to Act on Three Ordinances Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider adopting a number of ordinances on third reading during its Tuesday meeting, including a resolution that removes a $3,000 cashout paid to Council members.

The Council payout ordinance was amended recently to allow the clarify language giving Council members access to life insurance and retirement benefits consistent with what is offered to city employees. The initial ordinance sought to end payouts made to Council members after the city paid contributions to members’ insurance and retirement accounts. Councilmembers receive a $12,000 per year salary to compensate them for their time on the Council.

Councilmembers’ benefits are set at $3,000, with members receiving the difference between that limit and the cost of their insurance and retirement contributions. If approved, the change won’t take effect until the end of the current Council members’ terms. Councilman Rick Milonas has been the sole outspoken opponent to the ordinance, viewing it as a pay cut to the Council members.

The Council will also vote to approve an ordinance that would create a new resort hotel liquor license type, as well as an ordinance that would allow people under the age of 21 to enter and remain in a microbrewary until 8 p.m.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be seen here.