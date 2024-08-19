Rock Springs Council to Consider $1.5M Concrete Replacement Bid Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will consider approving a $1.5 million project for the second phase of the city’s concrete replacement plan Tuesday night.

The successful bid was submitted by DeBernardi Construction Company for $1,578,300 and would need to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025. DeBernardi Construction’s bid was the sole bid received for the project.

The Council will also consider requests to fill a number of vacant positions in the city. Those positions include a full time graveyard janitor at the Family Recreation Center, a court clerk position in the municipal court, a senior accounting technician position in the finance department, and an accounting technician position in the city’s utility billing division.

The Council will also consider two memorandum of understandings. One MOU is between the city, the City of Green River, and Sweetwater County regarding mutual aid when responding to bomb threats, while the other is between the city and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for the provision of a school resource officer.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and meeting documents can be found here.