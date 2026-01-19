Rock Springs Council to Consider Adopting Flag Tuesday

The Rock Springs City Council will consider adopting a flag that won a youth flag design contest last year. Image courtesy of the City of Rock Springs.

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs may soon have a new official flag representing the city,

The Rock Springs City Council will consider adopting the design of a city flag Tuesday evening. The city hosted a flag design contest for Rock Springs’ youth last year, with high school student Brandon Swigart winning the contest and $250 from Mayor Max Mickelson. Swigart said in a presentation to his class the flag recognizes the 56 nationalities in Rock Springs through the two stars on the flag, one consisting of five points and the other having six points. Swigart also said if the flag is flipped vertically, the left portion becomes Pilot Butte.

“I was desperately hoping this would become the winning design because it was my favorite,” Mickelson said. “When you look at the design theories around flags … they need to be clean, simple, unique and so the (flag) committee met and went through all of the designs and this was the winner.”

The Council will also consider rejecting the bid it received for the Century Park West Splash Pad Project as the bid “far exceeds” the city’s budget for the project. The city received one bid for the project, amounting to $1.4 million.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.