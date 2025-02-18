Rock Springs Council to Consider Approval of 4 Ordinances Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider adopting four ordinances on their third reading during its meeting Tuesday night.

The Council will consider an ordinance allowing fees for licensing and adopting animals to be set by the Rock Springs Police Department and approved by the Council. Two other ordinances will focus on bringing the city’s building and fire codes up to date, while the last would allow the city to dissolve standing committees that haven’t operated for long periods of time.

The Council will also consider approving a contract with HDR Engineering, Inc., for engineering and consulting services related to the SS4A Safety Action Plan Project in the amount of #399,998.26.

The meeting is open to the public and takes place at 7 p.m. at city hall. The meetings are streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and meeting packet can be found here.