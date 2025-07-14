Rock Springs Council to Consider Civic Center Structural Review Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider a proposal for a structural assessment on the Civic Center building Tuesday.

The structural review would cost $39,800, according to meeting documents.

The Civic Center was the center of debate aimed to determine whether the building should be closed. The building has a few major problems needing to be addressed. The building has a mold issue, problems with the roof, and issues with the fire alarm, amongst others. The building was originally set to be closed July 1, but the Council amended that resolution and postponed a potential closure to July 1, 2027. The city decided a structural review of the building is needed to have a better idea of what the costs are to keep the Civic Center functional.

The Council will also consider approving requests to hire multiple employees for city departments. The request include one chief building inspector for the city’s engineering/operations and public services department, an equipment maintenance mechanic with the engineering/operations and public services department, a vacant police officer position, and two vacant firefighter positions.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting, with the exception of an executive session, is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.