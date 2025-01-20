Rock Springs Council to Consider Council Appointment, New Restaurant License

ROCK SPRINGS –– The Rock Springs City Council will appoint a resident to fill a vacant Council seat Tuesday evening.

Ward 4 Councilman Brent Bettolo announced his resignation during the final Council meeting of 2024 and the Council voted to recognize the vacancy during the previous meeting. The city is still accepting letters of interest until the beginning of Tuesday’s Council meeting. So far, the city has received letters of interest from Eric Bingham, Cassandra Vincelette, and Kenneth McNalley. The Council can also opt to nominate someone who didn’t submit a letter of intent, as the only requirement is for a resident to live within Ward 4.

Candidate introductions, nominations and appointment will take place following the Council’s roll call.

The Council will consider a new restaurant license application for Bernie’s BBQ and Grill, which will be located 1525 Elk St., the location of the Chill Grill restaurant.

The Council will also hear four new ordinances on first reading. The first would amend city ordinances to allow the Rock Springs Police Department to set fees for licensing and adoption of animals, with approval from the Council. A second ordinance would remove standing committees that have not operated for long periods of time, while two others would update the city’s building codes and fire codes.

The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening and is open to the public. The meetings are streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda can be found here.