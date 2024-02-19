Rock Springs Council to Consider Food Truck Event Request, Ambulance Purchase

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will consider allowing open containers and food trucks on Broadway and South Main Street this summer for Food Truck Fridays.

Food Truck Fridays are scheduled to take place between June 14 and Aug. 16 and is an initiative hosted by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. According to a letter sent to the Council from Maria Mortgensen, the chairwoman of the organization, Food Truck Fridays is a new initiative seeking to develop the downtown area using two transformation strategies recommended by the National Main Street.

The events focus on arts and culture, as well as dining and entertainment. Plans for the event include the organization partnering with local musicians to create “a vibrant atmosphere in Bank Court every Friday evening.” The open container allowance would only take place on Fridays, with alcoholic beverages only being served in aluminum bottles or plastic cups. Open containers would be prohibited inside vehicles.

Also on the agenda is a request from the Rock Springs Fire Department to purchase a used ambulance with a cot for $35,000. The ambulance would be used to support the upcoming National High School Finals Rodeo, which will be at the Sweetwater County Events Complex for the next two years. Beyond that use, the ambulance will be used for structure fire calls if no other ambulance is available. It would also be used to provide capacity for Castle Rock Ambulance Service during times it doesn’t have an ambulance available to respond to calls.

During a recent meeting between the Sweetwater County commissioners and the Castle Rock Hospital District Board of Trustees, Bailie Dockter, CEO of the medical center, said the ambulance service would provide coverage to the rodeo, but would only be able to spare two or three ambulance units. She said the service would reach out to other emergency service providers to fill the gaps in coverage.

The meeting takes place Tuesday at City Hall, beginning at 7 p.m. A full agenda can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and is streamed on the city’s YouTube Channel.