Rock Springs Council to Consider Goats and Additional Civic Center Assessment Services Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — Goats might be returning to Rock Springs if the Rock Springs City Council approves a $58,000 proposal Tuesday night.

A fall vegetation management proposal would use 150 goats over the course of a six-to-eight-week period to control vegetation from the Springs Drive Bridge to the confluence of the Killpecker Creek and Bitter Creek. The city has already secured permission from Southwestern Wyoming Wool Warehouse to utilize an area owned by the business as a staging area for the goats. They would be contained through a combination of an electric fence and goat panels while they graze. The proposal is from Farson-based LS5 Livestock Company, LLC. Grazing will take place for 10-14 hours a day.

The Council will also consider a resolution approving additional services for the Rock Springs Civic Center by FEA, the company already conducting an assessment of the Civic Center. The additional services include a thorough financial analysis and a final presentation to the Council. The additional costs for the services would be $10,000, resulting in a total cost of $49,800 for the assessment.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and is streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.