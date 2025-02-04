Rock Springs Council to Consider Request to Bid Projects Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS –– The Rock Springs City Council will consider a request from the city’s engineering/operations and public services department to bid the first phase of its 2025 overlay, concrete replacement and crack sealing projects, as well as its 2025 weed mitigation projects.

According to city documents, the projects will continue the required maintenance projects for streets, alleys, curb and gutter, and sidewalks throughout Rock Springs.

The Council will also consider approving a contract between the city and H and M Field Services for a Class A Biosolids Disposal Project in the amount of $99,287.50. City documents state major completion of the project will take place by April 11.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council meets at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall and the meeting, with the exception of an executive session, is open to the public. The city streams the Council meetings on its YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.