Rock Springs Council to Consider Screen Contract with Hockey Team

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will consider an agreement between the city and the Rock Springs Grizzlies for use of a video screen and strobe lights at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena.

The proposed agreement would be in place from Sept. 1 to April 10, 2026 and would see the city and the hockey team split the purchase cost of a screen and the cost of installation, up to $5,000 on the city’s end, with costs beyond that amount being the responsibility of the team. If the team wants to use strobe lights, the agreement specifies the Grizzlies would fully pay for the lighting equipment and installation costs.

The agreement also outlines revenue sharing between the city and the team, with the team not subject to paying the 50/50 split for the rental fee and receives 100% of the proceeds from revenues produced by events hosted by the team. Additionally the city and team will share all revenue 50/50 for rental of the video screen to outside renters, with the team receiving 100% of the revenue generated from renting the strobe lights the team installs.

Under the agreement, the city will take full ownership of the screen once it has been donated, assuming full responsibility for ongoing maintenance, cleaning and protection of the screen once it is installed. The team will be responsible for costs associated with the strobe lights, including their removal if the team switches facilities or dissolves the rental agreement it has with the city. The team also agrees to transfer full ownership of the screen to the city if it moves facilities.

The revenue for the video screen will be paid to the city each month, with the city also receiving the option to audit the accounting of the screen rentals. The city won’t be billed for using the screen for events the city hosts. The rental fee listed in the contract is $100 an hour for the screen and/or strobe lights, with a one-time tutorial session fee of $50 charged to outside renters. Both the city and team staff won’t be subject to the tutorial fee.

The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.