Rock Springs Council to Consider Seeking Bids for Rec. Center, Old Timers Building

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider seeking bids for a roof replacement project for a portion of the Rock Springs Civic Center known as the Old Timers Building, as well as a fire alarm system upgrade for the Rock Springs Recreation Center Tuesday.

The roof problem is one of the most prevalent at the Civic Center, being an issue mentioned as the Council debated closing the facility earlier this year. The problem has led to mold issues within the building as well. The Old Timers Building refers to the gym space that was originally built for the UP Old Timers Association in 1925.

With the fire alarm system upgrade project for the recreation center, Parks and Recreation Department Director J.J. Syvrud said the upgrade is needed for the ongoing operation of the center.

The Council will also consider a number of memorandums of understanding and service agreements, including agreements with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Sweetwater County Transit Authority, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center, and the Young at Heart Senior Center.

The Rock Springs City Council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.