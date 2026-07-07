Rock Springs Council to Consider Service Contracts Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will consider approving a number of service contracts during its meeting Tuesday night, including contracts with SkyWest, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Sweetwater County District Board of Health, and the Sweetwater County Transit Authority.

The annual commercial air agreement between the city, WYDOT, Green River, and the county will also be a topic for the Council. The Council will consider approving an amendment to the 2020 commercial air service agreement. According to Council documents, the amendment updates block hour rates and not-to-exceed cost limits established by the Wyoming Department of Transportation and SkyWest.

Under the agreement, WYDOT pays 60% of the airline invoices, with the remaining amount funded by the two cities and the county. Rock Springs’ share amounts to 33% of that amount, with the county taking 45% and the City of Green River handling 22%. According to Council documents, the amendment doesn’t increase the amount the city may end up paying in the agreement, but aligns the agreement with the city’s financial planning already in place. The impact listed in city documents is $657,359 for the fiscal year.

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Devon Brubaker, the airport manager for the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, said the agreement can be renegotiated each year. Skywest opted to do so this year, with the company and WYDOT working out an updated agreement that lowers the block hour rate, though increasing fuel rates are impacting the agreement as well. The current fiscal year block rate decreases from $4.83 million to $4.76 million. Brubaker said one good thing about the fuel rates in the agreement are the fuel rates used are actual fuel prices paid when the fuel is purchased, which will decrease if fuel prices decline.

The transit authority service agreement covers the 2026-2027 fiscal year and amounts to $45,900. The board of health agreement amounts to $60,000 for the fiscal year, while the chamber of commerce agreement amounts to $20,000. The Council will also consider a service agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County for the fiscal year amounting to $7,500.

The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda and packet can be found here.