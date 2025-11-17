Rock Springs Council to Discuss Bank Building Purchase Offers

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will discuss two purchase offers regarding the First Security Bank Building during their meeting Tuesday.

The city received two offers to buy the property, one from Arnim Way for $415,000, while the other is from Jeremy Miller for $400,000. The city has attempted to sell the building since October 2024. The building’s price was reduced since its original listing, originally seeking $800,000. Way originally offered to buy the property in May for $500,000.

The Council is poised to accept its annual audit during the meeting. A presentation about the audit will take place during the presentations and proclamations portion of the meeting, with the acceptance set to be voted on as part of the Council’s new business.

A public hearing will take place regarding a revision to the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s Flat Rent Schedule.

The Council will also consider offering Christmas bonuses to city employees. The bonuses proposed by Mayor Max Mickelson would be $250 for each full-time employee and $125 for each part-time employee. If approved, the bonus will be paid as part of the Dec. 8 employee payments.

The Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall Tuesday. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.