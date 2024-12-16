Rock Springs Council to Hear Consultant Presentation Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will hear a presentation about the BerryDunn Strategic Plan results during a workshop prior to the Council’s meeting Tuesday evening.

The consulting firm visited Rock Springs earlier this year and has previously discussed the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan, where it identified issues with the Rock Springs Civic Center.

During the firm’s parks and recreation report to the Council, it identified the city’s golf course as a money maker as it brings in 56.6% of the department’s revenue while only accounting for 26.9% of the expenses it has. Meanwhile, the civic center brings in 10.4% of the department’s revenue while representing 18.1% of its expenditures.

During the main meeting, the Council will consider the acceptance of a quitclaim deed from McCurtain Rentals for property at 103 M Street a memorandum of understanding between the city, as well as determine if it supports a request from Firefighters Local 1499 IAFF to move the Rock Springs Fire Department’s 24-day duty cycle to a 12-day cycle. According to the resolution, the department’s firefighters voted in favor of changing the duty cycle.

There will also be a retirement commendation for Rock Springs Police Department Sgt. Tony Hall.

The presentation takes place at 6 p.m. at City Hall, with the main meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Both are open to the public and will be streamed through the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be viewed here.