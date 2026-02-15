Rock Springs Council to Hear Presentations, Consider Main Street Market Parking Closures Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hear a few presentations during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The Council’s agenda lists presentations by STAR Transit, the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency and the Actor’s Mission under its Presentations and Proclamations section.

Beyond presentations, the Council will consider approving the renewal of the city’s liquor licenses, with a public hearing about those renewals scheduled during the meeting. The Council will consider approving requests to fill four positions within the city.

The Council will also consider closing parking along the south side of North Front Street, along with the diagonal spaces adjacent to the parking strip for the 2026 Main Street Market season. The markets are set to take place every Thursday from July 9 to Sept. 3.

The Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.