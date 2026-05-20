Rock Springs Council to List First Security Bank Building Again

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs will try again in selling the First Security Bank Building on Broadway.

The Council voted to approve an agreement between the city and Brokerage Southwest to list the building for sale. Councilor Rick Milonas was the only member voting against it. Mayor Max Mickelson and Councilor Eric Bingham were not present at the meeting. According to the agreement, the building’s listing price is now $150,000, twice as much as the $75,000 offer that had previously been rejected by the Council.

Milonas believed there were other offers made on the building, but City Attorney Rick Beckwith said that isn’t the case.

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“When the resolution to bring the offer from Mr. (Kody) Watts, to take it off the table, was defeated, that killed the resolution so there are presently no offers right now on the table for the First Security Bank Building,” Beckweith said.

Councilman Larry Hickerson said the city will review any new offers on the building during the first meeting in July. Hickerson said the city still needs a real estate agent to help with the work involved. Milonas motioned to table the issue until July, though it died for lack of a second.

Legislative Leave

The council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance creating legislative leave for city employees, allowing employees who serve in the Wyoming Legislature to request leave for their legislative duties.