Rock Springs Council to Review 2024 Preliminary Budget

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs is once again looking at a budget shortfall for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 and is budgeting accordingly, according to preliminary budget information.

In a letter to the Rock Springs City Council, Director of Administrative Services Matthew McBurnett said the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 general fund is projected to have a nearly $284,000 budget shortfall.

“However, even with the general fund budget close to being in balance, a budget that does not set aside enough funds for known future expenses, does not replace outdated equipment, and does not meet building maintenance needs is not a truly balanced budget,” McBurnett’s letter said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

As for sales and use tax, it is budgeted to see a 28 percent increase from Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

“The sales and use tax payments received in May and June could have a large impact on the next version of the budget presented in June. The direct distribution amount of $2,075,489 is projected as an increase from what the city received in fiscal year 2023 due to additional one-time funding by the state Legislature to all local governments,” McBurnett’s letter states.

Due to the funding shortfall, the departments were asked to cut $6 million from their requests. The budget committee has prioritized staff, equipment, facilities, strategic planning and reserves.

Additional positions were added or funded (which were defunded previously) providing succession planning and increased services to citizens. New positions and newly funded positions currently funded:

Animal Control Supervisor

Deputy Fire Chief

Parks Maintenance Worker

Electrical Inspector

Assistant City Planner (Previously Funded)

Parks Maintenance Worker (Previously Funded)

Streets Maintenance Worker (Previously Funded)

Replacement of multiple outdated vehicles, some almost 40 years old

Replacement of multiple pieces of equipment. Many no longer supported by manufacturers.

Repairs to building infrastructure

After reviewing the preliminary budget, the Council is scheduled to take action on it later in the meeting. To review the entire budget, click here.

Other Business

Under resolutions, the Council will review a contract with Kilgore Companies, LLC doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc. for the 2023 Overlay Project, in the amount of $1.25 million.

Council will also consider approving a $547,295 contract with Cascade Fire Equipment, Inc. to purchase a used fire apparatus.

The Council is scheduled to read an ordinance for a third time amending Article 3-2, entitled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies,” to allow consumption and carrying of alcoholic beverages upon city streets, sidewalks, alleys, and parking lots during summer months. If the Council completes the third and final reading, the ordinance will go into effect.

The Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at City Hall. To review the entire agenda, click here.