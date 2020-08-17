Rock Springs Council to Review Coronavirus Relief Grant Applications

ROCK SPRINGS — During the Rock Springs City Council meeting Tuesday, the Council will review three Coronavirus Relief Grant applications for UV emitters, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and radios.

During its regularly-scheduled meeting, which will take place August 18, at 7 pm at the City Hall, the Council will look at the resolutions.

The first resolution will authorize the submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant application to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) to assist in financing the installation of UV Emitters and associated equipment in the Heating, Cooling and Air-Conditioning units at the Rock Springs City Hall, police department, and fire stations 1, 2, and 3. The total amount of this request would be $66,017.

The second resolution will authorize the submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant application to SLIB for the purpose of upgrading portable, mobile, and consolette radios for the Rock Springs Fire Department to support interoperable communications for management of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. This grant request is for $162,544.

The third resolution will allow the city to accept a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to SLIB for the purpose of obtaining Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant is for $32,951.

Other Business

The Council will also review a request for permission to host a Cruise to End Alzheimer’s event on August 28 from 6-8 pm.

Under proclamations, the Council is expected to declare August National Immunization Month and September Hunger Action Month.

For the complete agenda click here.