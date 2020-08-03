Rock Springs Council to Review Ordinance Change on Filling Board Vacancies

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will listen to the third and final reading of an ordinance that would eliminate secret-ballot voting when filling council vacancies.

The council is scheduled to review the ordinance titled “Vacancies: Manner of Filling Vacancies” at its meeting Tuesday, August 4, at 7 pm at the Rock Springs City Hall. If the ordinance passes the third and final reading, the council will modify the existing ordinance’s language from “secret-ballot vote” to “voice vote.”

This ordinance came before the council for review and language changes on June 16 after Councilor Ryan Greene was appointed was voted in to fill a vacancy left after Glenise Wendorf resigned from Ward III. The vacancy was filled through a secret-ballot vote where five councilors voted in favor of Greene. Three council members voted for candidate Larry Hickerson to fill Wendorf’s seat.

Since the ordinance change has been proposed, council has had some discussion about whether to approve the proposed change. Mayor Tim Kaumo said the ordinance would be reviewed after the city received complaints about using a secret-ballot vote to fill a council vacancy.

During the second reading, Kaumo offered new wording to change it from “voice vote” to “private-ballot vote.” This would have allowed councilors to sign their name and then write down their vote. Those votes would then be reflected in the minutes of the meeting. This amendment didn’t pass, and the ordinance made it through second reading without any changes. Kaumo said this would leave the council to “hash it out” at the next meeting, which is tomorrow.

Other Business

Under resolutions, the Council will consider a resolution approving and accepting the Final Plat for the College Estates Subdivision. This is a new 27-lot residential subdivision covering roughly 9 acres within city limits of Rock Springs.

The council will also consider a resolution accepting and approving the 2020 Community Video Program Agreement between CGI Communications, Inc. and the City of Rock Springs. Under the agreement, CGI will produce a series of online videos to showcase the assets and attributes the city has to offer.

Council will also consider on second reading an ordinance allowing for the placement of outdoor dining decks within certain designated areas of the city.

The council is scheduled to officially proclaim the week of August 5-9 as Wyoming American Legion Baseball Week.