Rock Springs Council to Review Proposed 2023-24 Budget

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs is looking at a nearly $1 million shortfall in its proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24, but adjustments have already been made to account for it.

In a letter to the Rock Springs City Council, Director of Administrative Service Matthew McBurnett explained to the Council how early shortfall predictions have increased substantially from the preliminary budget.

“Several revenue projections were lowered between versions of the budget based on trends in the last month, which caused the anticipated shortfall to move from $284,381, as presented in preliminary budget to over $1 million,” McBurnett’s letter states.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In response to the projected shortfall, some items were removed from the budget and placed on a “wish list.” If funding becomes available, then items on that list will be completed, the letter states.

“Some of the funding budgeted for police vehicles was also removed from the budget due to the anticipated availability of the vehicles falling outside of the current fiscal year,” McBurnett stated. “If the vehicles become available, a budget amendment to move the money out of reserves may need to be requested. There is still funding in the budget for other vehicles, equipment, and repairs to buildings in the budget.”

The budget still contains the following positions: animal control supervisor two parks maintenance workers, an electrical inspector, an assistant city planner, and a streets maintenance worker. The budget also includes a 6 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all employees on the pay scale and a .5 percent lateral range movement for UMWA eligible and non-bargaining unit employees.

As for sewer and water rates, the budget includes an anticipated 5 percent increase in water rates and a 3 percent increase in sewer rates. To read the entire proposed budget, click here. Residents who have questions or concerns in regards to the budget, or water and sewer rates, can voice them during those public hearings. The Council will take action on the proposed budget at their meeting Tuesday, June 20, at City Hall at 7 p.m.

Other Business

Under presentations, the Council will hear an update on the Merchant McIntyre grant status from Clay Boothby and Megan Hart.

The Council will host a third public hearing to listen to a request from Todd Myers with Maverik and Express Development for a preliminary/final plat approval of the Maverik Addition Subdivision near Foothill and Gookin-White Mountain Road. Council will take action on this item at their meeting.

Under resolutions, the Council will review the submission of a grant application for federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program for the Foothill Boulevard Pedestrian Enhancement Project.

An ordinance entitled “Visionary Communications, LLC,” which will create a new franchise agreement, will be read for the second time. It takes three readings of an ordinance to pass.

To see the entire Council agenda, click here.