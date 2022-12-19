Rock Springs Council to Review Service Animal Ordinance

ROCK SPRINGS — An ordinance excluding service animals from the number of animals a person can own will go before the Rock Springs City Council for a second time tomorrow night.

Council will read an amendment to an ordinance called Humane Control and Regulation of Animals. The proposed amendment will not only exclude service animals from the number of animals a person can own, but from licensing fees.

The ordinance states that “the governing body of the City of Rock Springs recognizes that trained service animals are necessary for the health, safety, and well-being of their owners.”

The ordinance also states the current ordinances recognizes seeing-eye dogs trained to assist the blind as service animals, but other service animals for other disabilities are not recognized. “The governing body of Rock Springs finds that the owners of service animals trained to assist their owners for a variety of recognized disabilities should be equally protected by the law, and that service animals should be excluded from the number of animals a person can own without being required to obtain a kennel license.”

The proposed amendments will make it so “service animals used to perform tasks directly related to a person’s disability shall not count towards the total number of dogs and/or cats or other animals for the purposes of a kennel license.” Licenses for service animals will be given at no charge to the owner.

To review this entire ordinance, click here.

Other Business

Two public hearings are scheduled to take place at the meeting. The first will be on a new bar and grill liquor license by UP-RS, LLC., doing business as Boars Tusk Steakhouse, which will be located at 404 N Street. Council will take action on this request later in the meeting.

The second public hearing in on an application from Stephen Thomas of 1st Arrow Corp. and Eric Harris of WHS to change the Rock Springs Master Land Use Plan and the Official Zoning Map of the City of Rock Springs. A resolution and an ordinance will need to be passed by Council in order for this change to occur. The request is to amend the Master Plan Official Land Use Map from industrial, commercial, and high density residential to low density residential and the Official Zoning Map of the City of Rock Springs be amended from light industrial to medium density residential (R-3). The area is around 72 acres and near Stagecoach Boulevard.

During the meeting, outgoing Councilors Tim Savage of Ward II, David Halter of Ward III, Keaton West of Ward IV, and Mayor Tim Kaumo will be recognized for their years of service with a plaque presentation.

To review the entire agenda packet, click here. The Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, at City Hall.