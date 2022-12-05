Rock Springs Council to Review Sex Trafficking Ordinance

ROCK SPRINGS — An ordinance aimed at clamping down on sex trafficking and prostitution will go before the Rock Springs City Council tomorrow night for a third and final reading.

Ordinance 2022-13 called Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies was reviewed by a 12-person committee over the last several weeks.

The committee was tasked with revising the ordinance to come up with language all parties, including massage therapists, could agree upon. The committee made its recommendations to Council and now the ordinance has been revised and ready for review.

Language has been added to clearly define what a house of prostitution, prostitution, sexual intrusion, and sexual contact is under the revised ordinance.

The ordinance also gives the city the authority to revoke a business license from any owner running an illicit business while protecting victims of human trafficking.

To read all of the proposed ordinance changes, click here.

The Council will also be reviewing Ordinance 2022-14 called Licensing and Regulation of Massage Therapists and Massage Establishments to address sex trafficking concerns.

At a previous meeting the committee recommended that Council vote down this ordinance in order to continue work on it.

Other Business

A public hearing is also scheduled to take place to allow residents to comment on the administrative plan for the Section 8 Voucher Program for the Rock Springs Housing Authority. The Council is scheduled to take action on a resolution related to this public hearing later in the meeting.

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker will present an update on airport operations to the Council, while Meghan Kenny of Strategy & Projects Director, Carbon Capture, Inc. will give a presentation on carbon capture and carbon sequestration investments.

Council will also read an amendment to an ordinance called Humane Control and Regulation of Animals. The proposed amendment will exclude service animals from the number of animals a person can own. This will be the first of three readings.

The Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, December 6, at 7 p.m. at City Hall. To review the entire packet, click here.