Rock Springs Council will Open Streets Project Bids Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will open a number of bids for 2024 streets projects.

Three bid openings will take place, which includes a bid for asphalt overlay and other miscellaneous work on city streets; a bid for furnishing materials, equipment and labor for the 2024 Crack Seal Phase I Project; and concrete infrastructure for the 2024 Concrete Replacement Phase I Program.

The Council will also issue commendations to members of the Rock Springs High School Speech and Debate team, as well as Western Wyoming Community College’s back to back championship wrestling team.

The Council will consider the appointments of Sue Lozier and Jim Blazovich to the city’s board of adjustment, Clinton Collins to the museum board, and Ryan Schmidt to the city’s transportation committee. Lozier, Blazovich and Collins will be appointed to their second terms, if approved, while Schmidt will be appointed to his fourth term.

The Council will also consider the approval of the 2024 drinking water quality report.

The Council’s meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube Channel. A complete agenda can be found here.