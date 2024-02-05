Rock Springs Council will Receive Annual Reports, Vote on Maverik Liquor License

ROCK SPRINGS – Several local organizations plan to make their annual reports to the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday night.

According to the Council’s agenda, the Soutwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, and Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will have representatives at the meeting to discuss the prior year with the Council.

Additionally, Rock Springs will soon have a new Maverik convenience store and the company seeks a liquor license to sell alcoholic beverages. The store will be located at 1100 Foothill Boulevard and is under construction. The Council will host a public hearing about the liquor license, with a vote scheduled later in the meeting to determine if it will be granted.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council will also consider a request to apply for the FEMA Building Resilience Infrastructure and Communities Grant Program, which would be used to further the ongoing Bitter Creek Restoration Project, as well as a request to fill a vacant recreation supervisor post at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center’s ice arena. The Council plans to determine if it will allow the Rock Springs Housing Authority permission to bid a replacement vehicle for its maintenance department and a resolution to accept a revision to the city’s budget, which will add unanticipated revenue to several budget items.

The meeting takes place a 7 p.m. at City Hall. A full agenda for the Feb. 6 meeting can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and can be streamed through the city’s YouTube Channel.