Rock Springs Couple Injured in Head-On Collision Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS– On August 8, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost one on the Interstate 80 Service Road west of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 7:47 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2006 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on the I-80 SR and entered the westbound lane colliding head-on with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 21-year-old Beech Island, South Carolina resident Matthew W. Smith. It was unknown if Smith was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger has been identified as 22-year-old Warrenville, South Carolina resident Jordyn T. Winters.

Winters was not wearing her seatbelt properly and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. A juvenile passenger who was restrained in a child seat was transported to the Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 65-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Don A. Davis. Davis was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger has been identified as 61-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Debra J. Davis. She was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for injuries she sustained in the crash.

Driver fatigue on the part of Smith is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 99th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 64 in 2018, 91 in 2017, and 66 in 2016 to date.