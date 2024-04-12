Rock Springs Defeats Green River In Conference Softball Showdown

ROCK SPRINGS – In a commanding performance, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers triumphed over the Green River Lady Wolves 8-2 during Thursday’s Conference matchup.

The scoring commenced in the bottom of the second inning as Marely Adams of Rock Springs High School doubled, bringing in a run, followed by Ruby Florencio’s single, scoring two more runs for the home team.

Adding to their lead, the Lady Tigers tallied two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning courtesy of a powerful home run by Ruby Florencio that soared into left field.

On the occasion of her senior night, Payten Soltis of Rock Springs claimed the victory as the sole senior on the team, pitching the full seven innings. Soltis, a right-handed pitcher, conceded five hits and two runs (one earned), striking out 10 batters and issuing no walks.

Haidyn Terry took to the mound for the entire duration of the game for the Lady Wolves, yielding eight hits and eight runs (seven earned) across six innings. Terry struck out seven batters and walked five.

Offensively, Terry demonstrated prowess at the plate, going 2-for-2 and leading her team with two runs batted in.

Ruby Florencio, occupying the eighth spot in the batting order for the Lady Tigers, emerged as a standout performer, driving in four runs and securing a perfect 3-for-3 at-bat record. Additionally, freshman Tarin Anderson contributed two hits for Rock Springs in as many at-bats. Soltis drew two walks for RSHS, while the team collectively exhibited disciplined plate discipline, amassing five walks throughout the game.

Marely Adams showcased her speed on the basepaths, stealing two bases out of the five total stolen bases for Rock Springs. Defensively, Florencio and the Lady Tigers executed one double play during the game.

The two teams played one more timed game after the conference game. Rock Springs won 11-5. The Lady Tigers now sit at a 4-1 conference record and are 9-5 overall while the Lady Wolves have a 1-3 conference record and are 2-11 overall. RSHS now claims a 3-1 lead in the season series between the two schools.

Check out photos from the games below as well as photos from the Tiger’s senior recognition night.