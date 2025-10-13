Rock Springs Defense Shines in Narrow Loss to Top-Ranked Sheridan

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers gave No. 1-ranked Sheridan its toughest challenge of the season Friday night, falling 14-6 in a defensive battle that marked the fewest points scored by the Broncs in five years.

Sheridan’s win was its 50th straight, the longest winning streak in Wyoming high school football history and the third-longest active streak in the nation. The Broncs, who have not lost since Sept. 24, 2021, also scored fewer than 20 points for the first time since a 16-14 loss to Cheyenne East on Sept. 25, 2020.

Rock Springs entered the game with the state’s No. 2-ranked defense and No. 3 rushing offense, while Sheridan came in unbeaten despite missing two of their top offensive weapons, Breck Reed and Beck Haswell. Reed led the Broncs in all-purpose yards with 775 and nine total touchdowns, while Haswell had contributed in nearly every phase of the game with 419 total yards, 9 touchdowns, and five sacks.

Despite the absences, Sheridan opened the game strong, capitalizing on a special teams miscue by the Tigers. After Rock Springs’ first drive stalled, a high snap on a punt attempt gave Sheridan the ball at the Tigers’ 31-yard line. Running back Keegan Rager finished the short drive with a 4-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with 5:30 left in the first quarter.

Later in the quarter, Braxten Crow extended Sheridan’s lead with a 21-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0, the last time the Broncs would find the end zone all night.

From there, the Tigers’ defense took control. Boston James picked off Sheridan quarterback Andrew Adams late in the second quarter, marking only the second interception thrown by the Broncs all season. Just two plays later, the Tigers turned the ball back over on a fumble, but senior defensive back Santiago Cruz answered with another interception on the very next play.

The two teams traded turnovers in the chaotic final two minutes of the half with four turnovers in six plays. Neither side was able to capitalize sending the game into halftime with Sheridan leading 14-0.

Rock Springs’ defense continued to dominate in the second half, holding Sheridan scoreless and forcing multiple turnovers on downs. The Tigers finally broke through offensively midway through the fourth quarter when quarterback Kason Cahill connected with Jordyn “J-Rod” Rodriguez on a 31-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good, leaving the score 14-6 with 6:14 remaining.

Sheridan began to feel the pressure late in the fourth quarter. With just over four minutes left, Sheridan faced a fourth down at the Rock Springs 24-yard line. Rather than attempt a long field goal, which would have been beyond kicker William Greer’s season-long of 42 yards, the Broncs went for it. The Tigers’ defense held strong, forcing a turnover on downs with 4:03 left and giving Rock Springs the ball back at its own 31-yard line.

The Tigers’ offense tried to seize the moment but stalled after four plays. On fourth down, Cahill dropped back but couldn’t find an open receiver, and the play broke down. Sheridan’s front collapsed the pocket, sacking Cahill at the Rock Springs 25-yard line with just under three minutes to play. The game appeared to be slipping away, but the Tigers’ defense wasn’t done yet.

On the first play of the ensuing Sheridan drive, Phillips handed off to Rager for a short three-yard gain. Safety Ben Fowler then made three straight highlight plays. First, he knifed through the backfield to take down Phillips on a designed quarterback run, setting up third-and-10. On the very next snap, Phillips tried another QB run to the opposite side, but Fowler came flying in from about eight yards deep on the right side of the field and tackled him for a one-yard loss near the left sideline, making it fourth-and-11.

That stop came at a cost. Both Cameron Blake and Rodriguez, two of Rock Springs’ top defenders, went down with injuries on the play and had to leave the field. Sheridan kept its offense on the field, passing up a potential 42-yard field goal attempt.

The Tigers’ defense rose up one last time. On fourth down, Phillips dropped back and looked deep for Gage Rodgers, but Fowler broke up the pass to force another turnover on downs with 1:11 left to play.

Rock Springs had one final chance. Needing a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie, the Tigers started from their own 25-yard line. Rodriguez returned to the game, though Blake remained sidelined. Cahill’s first pass, intended for Karsten Shassetz, fell incomplete, stopping the clock. His next throw toward Boston James also missed. On third down, the Tigers looked deep for Rodriguez, but he couldn’t find separation, setting up a fourth-and-10 with one minute remaining.

On the final play, Cahill dumped a short pass to fullback Jernee Padilla, who lowered his shoulder and fought for extra yards, but he was brought down three yards short of the first down, turning the ball over on downs and effectively ending the game.

Cahill finished 14-for-27 passing for 127 yards, one touchdown and one interception, the first time this season Rock Springs has thrown for more yards than it rushed for. It was also the first time they threw for over 100 yards this year. Their previous game high was 55. Rodriguez led the team with four catches for 53 yards and the lone score, while James added four receptions for 51 yards and 55 rushing yards on 11 carries.

On defense, Fowler earned TRN Media’s Defensive Player of the Game honors for his late-game heroics, while Cahill was named Offensive Player of the Game for his performance through the air.

For Sheridan, Adams was 4-for-9 for 51 yards with two interceptions, while Blaine Phillips went 8-for-14 for 64 yards. Rager led the ground attack with 67 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and Crow added 32 yards and a score.

Rock Springs (1-6) will look to build on its defensive momentum next week when it travels to Cheyenne East. Sheridan (7-0) will try to extend its 50-game win streak on the road against undefeated Campbell County.

Check out some photos from the game below.