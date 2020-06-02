Rock Springs Denny’s Temporarily Closes after Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Rock Springs Denny's closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Stephanie Thompson

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Denny’s has temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said over the weekend a Denny’s employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We did not shut them down,” Lionberger said.

She said the restaurant’s management team chose to close and test all employees who came in contact with the employee who tested positive.

According to Rock Springs Denny’s General Manager Michael Poulos, he chose to close the restaurant until all of the employee’s test results come back. He said they made sure to test any employee who had come in contact with the person who tested positive for the virus. Those tests were completed over the weekend.

“All we are doing is waiting for those results to come back,” Poulos said Tuesday morning.

Poulos said he’s expecting the results to be back today or tomorrow; and once they get those results they will reopen. Poulos was pretty confident those pending tests would come back negative since no one who was tested was feeling sick.

“They are doing everything they need to be doing to protect their staff,” Lionberger said.

As for transmission through food, that is not how COVID-19 is transmitted.

“There’s no risk of transmission through food,” Lionberger said. “The food that is prepared is totally safe to eat.”