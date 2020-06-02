Rock Springs Denny’s Temporarily Closes after Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Denny’s has temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said over the weekend a Denny’s employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“We did not shut them down,” Lionberger said.
She said the restaurant’s management team chose to close and test all employees who came in contact with the employee who tested positive.
According to Rock Springs Denny’s General Manager Michael Poulos, he chose to close the restaurant until all of the employee’s test results come back. He said they made sure to test any employee who had come in contact with the person who tested positive for the virus. Those tests were completed over the weekend.
“All we are doing is waiting for those results to come back,” Poulos said Tuesday morning.
Poulos said he’s expecting the results to be back today or tomorrow; and once they get those results they will reopen. Poulos was pretty confident those pending tests would come back negative since no one who was tested was feeling sick.
“They are doing everything they need to be doing to protect their staff,” Lionberger said.
As for transmission through food, that is not how COVID-19 is transmitted.
“There’s no risk of transmission through food,” Lionberger said. “The food that is prepared is totally safe to eat.”
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.