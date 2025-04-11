Rock Springs Dominates at Green River Track Invite

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County was on full display Wednesday as Rock Springs, Green River, and Farson-Eden squared off against a deep field at the Green River High School Track and Field Invite.

Rock Springs swept the team titles, putting together dominant performances on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. The Tiger girls racked up 160.5 points to outpace Riverton and Green River, who finished second and third, respectively. On the boys’ side, Rock Springs stormed to a 197-point finish — a 34-point margin over Riverton — with Green River placing third at 80 points. Farson-Eden earned 22 points on the girls’ side and 12 on the boys’ side.

Sweetwater athletes captured individual event wins throughout the day, led by Rock Springs’ Brynn Bider and Dalton Marincic.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Bider, Allison and Slater Lead Sweetwater Stars

Bider was untouchable in the sprints and long jump. The Rock Springs senior won the 100 meters in 12.63 seconds and followed with a 26.44 in the 200. She capped off her day with a long jump mark of 17 feet, 2.25 inches — more than two feet better than second place.

Green River’s Lillian Allison was equally dominant in the throwing events. She won the shot put with a throw of 36-03.5 and took the discus title with a 119-08 mark. Teammates Amanda Davis and Sophia Arnold helped sweep the podium in both events, fueling Green River’s third-place team finish.

On the boys’ side, Rock Springs’ Dalton Marincic sprinted his way to two wins, taking the 100 meters in 11.19 and the 200 in 23.39. He also ran a leg on the Tigers’ winning 4×100 relay alongside Yazdhel Casas, Davion Miller and Kaleb Praytor.

Another standout for Rock Springs was Jonas Slater, who captured the 110-meter hurdles in 16.00, won the high jump, and anchored the Tigers’ first-place 4×400 relay.

Green River Delivers Clutch Performances

Green River’s girls saw strong contributions from several athletes. Eva Murray took third in the 400-meter dash and ran a leg on the Wolves’ third-place 4×400 relay. Nicole Wilson added points in the 100 hurdles and was the high jump champion, clearing 5-01. Mikayla Dockter took the top spot in pole vault at 9 feet and Izzy Murdock won the 800-meter run in 2:40.19

On the boys’ side, Jordan Andrew placed second in the 800 meters, and Chaz Helmandollar picked up third in both the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles. Brake Covington ran to third in the 3200.

Farson-Eden Puts Two on Podium

Farson-Eden’s Rebecca Smith had an outstanding day with two silver medals. She placed second in the girls’ 100 meters in 13.53 and added another second-place finish in the triple jump at 31-11.5.

The Pronghorns earned 22 points on the girls’ side and 12 on the boys’ side, showing well against much larger schools.

Check out photos from the track meet below. For a full list of results, click here.