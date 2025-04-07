Rock Springs’ Douchant Named TRN Media’s 2024-25 Winter Coach of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS — After leading Rock Springs to two state championships at the Wyoming State Spirit Competition, Tiger Cheer head coach Dena Douchant has been named TRN Media’s Coach of the Year for winter sports.

“It is an incredible honor to be named TRN Media’s Coach of the Year, especially for something that I am so passionate about,” Douchant said. “Coaching isn’t just about teaching skills or winning titles—it’s about building a culture, shaping young athletes, and watching them grow into confident, hardworking individuals. To be recognized for that is truly humbling.”

Rock Springs earned top honors in both the 4A All-Girl Cheer Stunt and 4A Co-Ed Cheer Stunt categories. The two wins highlighted what Douchant described as the culmination of years of hard work, program growth, and relentless dedication.

“The moment we realized Rock Springs had won both the 4A All-Girl Cheer Stunt and the 4A Co-Ed Cheer Stunt categories was absolutely incredible,” Douchant said. “There was an overwhelming sense of pride and joy, not just for the wins themselves, but for all the hard work and dedication that led to that moment.”

When asked what made this year’s squad so successful, Douchant credited the athletes’ preparation and connection with each other.

“Rock Springs Tiger Cheer’s success at the Wyoming State Spirit Competition is a testament to the team’s dedication, resilience, and teamwork,” she said. “Their unwavering commitment to perfecting their routines, both in practice and performance, played a significant role in their victories.”

Douchant said what truly set Rock Springs apart was “the team’s unwavering determination and strong sense of unity.”

“The trust and camaraderie within the team were evident in their performances, allowing them to execute difficult stunts and routines with confidence and precision,” she said.

Even when faced with adversity, Douchant said her athletes “faced challenges head-on, supporting and encouraging one another through every setback.”

“Rather than letting difficulties divide them, they used those moments to grow stronger and more unified,” she said.

That resilience also carried over into leadership, as this year’s senior class played a major role in pushing the program forward.

“Our seniors were the heart of this team, and their leadership played a huge role in our success this season,” Douchant said. “They were determined to leave a lasting legacy, not just by winning but by setting a standard of dedication, teamwork, and resilience for the future of Tiger Cheer.”

Douchant specifically named Nevaeh Anderson, Jensyn Cordova, Ireland Lew, Kennedy Terrill, Noelle Moser, Azalia Ruiz, Masen Werkle, Gavin Tongate, Haiden Bledsoe and Sean Barnes as key leaders who helped push Rock Springs to a repeat title in All-Girl and the school's first-ever Co-Ed championship. They brought energy to every practice, kept the team focused, and never backed down from a challenge

They brought energy to every practice, kept the team focused, and never backed down from a challenge

She pointed to winning the Co-Ed Stunt title as one of the year’s most defining moments.

“From day one, this was a top goal for the team, and they put in countless hours of work—perfecting technique, building trust, and pushing their limits,” Douchant said. “When they hit their routine at State, the energy was electric.”

Reflecting on the season, Douchant said one memory in particular will stay with her forever.

“One of the moments I’ll never forget was watching our team take the mat at State,” she said. “From the second the music started, I couldn’t contain my excitement. Every time they hit a section of the routine, I was jumping up and down in my seat, completely in awe of how amazing they were performing. Their energy, confidence, and precision were unreal—it was one of those moments where you just know something special is happening.”

When the announcer called Rock Springs as state champions, she said the outpouring of emotion was unforgettable.

“The eruption of cheers, tears, and pure joy was something I’ll never forget,” she said. “It was a moment of hard work paying off, dreams becoming reality, and history being made.”

For Douchant, building a successful team has always been about more than just winning.

“Beyond their performance on the mat, one of the most important qualities I strive to instill in my athletes is kindness,” she said. “I also emphasize the importance of family. Our team is a second family, built on trust, respect, and genuine care for one another.”

She said it’s been a privilege to watch her athletes grow not just as cheerleaders but as people.

“They’ve developed confidence, resilience, and a strong sense of responsibility,” she said. “Beyond their skills on the mat, I’ve seen them become role models — supporting their peers, representing their school with pride, and giving back to their community.”

Douchant first took over the Rock Springs program in 2016. Back then, she said the team was primarily focused on supporting athletic teams and building school spirit. Competitive success didn’t come easily.

“While the team was enthusiastic, we faced challenges in terms of competitive performance and skill development,” she said.

But through years of culture-building, Douchant and her athletes turned the program into a powerhouse.

“We’ve implemented a structured approach emphasizing academic success, skill progression, inclusivity, responsibility, and a team-first mentality,” she said.

Now, with multiple titles under their belt, Douchant said next year’s goal is clear.

“Our goal is to continue building on the foundation we’ve laid and keep pushing for excellence,” she said. “Leadership, resilience, and maintaining the Tiger Cheer legacy will remain central to our goals as we look to not only continue our success but also inspire the next generation of Tiger Cheerleaders.”

She also wanted to congratulate her team on this accomplishment stating, “This award isn’t just mine; it belongs to my athletes and the entire Tiger Cheer family who put their hearts into this program every single day. Seeing their dedication, resilience, and drive is what inspires me, and I’m beyond grateful to be a part of their journey. At the end of the day, I do this because I love it, and being honored for something I enjoy so much makes it even more special.”