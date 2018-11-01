Rock Springs Dr. Sigsbee Duck Elected President of the 2018-19 Triological Society

ROCK SPRINGS– Sigsbee W. Duck, RPh, MD of Rock Springs, Wyoming, has been elected President of The American Laryngological, Rhinological, and Otological Society, Inc., also known as The Triological Society for 2018-2019.



About the Society

Dr. Duck was inducted into the Society in 1997 after acceptance of a peer reviewed thesis. Membership in the Triological Society brings the distinction of being elected to the most prestigious society in otolaryngology.

Active Fellowship is achieved by presenting a thesis in the field of otolaryngology considered acceptable to a panel of peers.

The Society is committed to research and related scholarly activity, through dissemination at scientific meetings and through publication of its scientific journals, The Laryngoscope and Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology.

The Society promotes research into the causes of and treatments for otolaryngic diseases by providing financial support for the research efforts of young scientists.



Dr. Duck’s Education and Experience

Dr. Duck completed his undergraduate education at Wake Forest University and attended the Mercer University School of Pharmacy, where he received his Bachelor of Pharmacy degree.

He subsequently completed medical school at East Carolina University School of Medicine and served a general surgery internship at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Dr. Duck completed his otolaryngology-head and neck surgery residency at Emory University Medical Center.

Dr. Duck is currently a Clinical Instructor of Otolaryngology at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of Washington Schools of Medicine.

Dr. Duck’s leadership roles in Gillette and Rock Springs include serving as President of both the Campbell and Sweetwater County Medical Societies.

He served as President of the Wyoming Medical Society in 2016 and he was honored to receive the 2017 Wyoming Medical Society Physician Achievement-Physician of the Year Award.



Dr. Duck in the Community

In his community, Dr. Duck has served as an airport board member in both Campbell and Sweetwater Counties, prior to being appointed to the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission by Governor Mead in 2016.

As a Registered Pharmacist, he was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Wyoming Board of Pharmacy from 2012 to 2016. He served as Chief of Staff of Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital from 2014-2016, where he currently practices.

He and his wife, Cindy, have been married for 36 years and have three grown children. Dr. Duck enjoys cooking, golf, reading and aviation.