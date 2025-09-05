Rock Springs Driver Services Office to Close for Training

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a scheduled temporary closure of the driver services office in Rock Springs to train employees on the agency’s new MAX and oneWYO software systems.

The office will be closed for two full days, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 16 through Wednesday Sept. 17. The office will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 18 at noon. Following the closure, the office will resume normal weekly hours.

“We were really conscientious of the potential impact these closures could have on the public,” Misty Zimmerman, the driver services program manager said. “We tried to space the closures so folks can still conduct essential business, although some extra travel time may be necessary.”

Closure information is also posted on the locations map on the driver services webpage.

MAX is replacing WYDOT’s revenue information sharing software, outdated software many WYDOT programs, law enforcement agencies, and other government agencies use to search driver information. The new software and its public facing component, oneWYO, is expected to streamline operations and allow the public to conduct more driver services business online. MAX is expected to go live in fall 2025.