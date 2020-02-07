Rock Springs Edges Green River in Annual High School Blood Drive

ROCK SPRINGS — The nasty weather earlier in the week didn’t deter the students at Rock Springs and Green River High School during their annual Blood Drive Challenge.

Despite losing a day to donate because of Monday’s snow storm, the two schools collectively gave 558 pints over blood over three days. The collection is enough to save 774 lives. At the end of the competition, Rock Springs narrowly beat Green River 282-277 collecting the challenge trophy in front of packed house at Tiger arena.



Green River High School students anxiously await the announcement of the Blood Drive Challenge winner.