Rock Springs Engineering Company Acquired by Vistal of N.D.

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs business has been acquired by West Fargo, North Dakota-based Vistal.

Vistal announced Thursday that it acquired WHS, a civil engineering and surveying business headquartered in Rock Springs with offices in Green River, Lander, Colorado and North Dakota. WHS was originally established in 1967 as William H. Smith and Associates. The company has both public and private clients, which includes leading energy firms. WHS will retain its branding and join the Vistal group of companies.

“WHS is a natural fit in Vistal’s employee-owned culture,” Vistal CEO Shane Waslaski said. “They share our focus on client success and employee growth, while expanding our geographic reach and broadening the services we provide. Together, they strengthen our enterprise through their unique expertise, new markets, and meaningful support of our long-term growth.”

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WHS President Will Dolinar said Vistal was the ideal partner for the next phase of the company’s growth and ownership transition.

“When we met the Vistal team, we knew they would be a catalyst for growth because they share our commitment to client and employee success,” Dolinar said. “Vistal provides us the very resources we need to grow, and their employee ownership model told us Vistal was the right partner to take our company and our employees into the future.”