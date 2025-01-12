Rock Springs Faces Tough Weekend at James Johnson Winter Showcase

CHEYENNE & LARAMIE — The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers faced a challenging lineup this weekend at the 2025 James Johnson Winter Showcase, battling some of Wyoming’s top-ranked basketball teams in Cheyenne and Laramie.

Boys Recap

Thursday: Laramie 75, Rock Springs 62

The Tigers opened the weekend against the top-ranked Laramie Plainsmen in Laramie. Despite a valiant effort, they fell 75-62. Samuel Lionberger shined for Rock Springs, leading all scorers with 31 points, including 14 in the first quarter. Laramie’s Neil Summers, a University of Wyoming commit, scored 22 points, and Max Alexander added 20 for the Plainsmen.

Friday: Rock Springs 71, Cheyenne South 57

The Tigers rebounded on Friday with a commanding 71-57 victory over Cheyenne South in Cheyenne. Boston James paced the team with 18 points, all scored in the first three quarters. Sam Eddy contributed 12 points, and Andrew Moneyhun added 10, also before the fourth quarter.

Saturday Morning: Sheridan 69, Rock Springs 59

Rock Springs faced another tough test Saturday morning against the second-ranked Sheridan Broncs. Despite a stellar 31-point performance from Lionberger, the Tigers fell 69-59. Lionberger’s efforts accounted for more than half of the team’s points. Sheridan’s Nate Miner led the Broncs with 26 points.

Saturday Afternoon: Cheyenne East 77, Rock Springs 70

The Tigers wrapped up their weekend with a close contest against third-ranked Cheyenne East. A significant difference in free throws proved decisive, as East attempted 42 shots from the line. Lionberger scored 17 points, bringing his weekend total to 78 against the top three teams in the state. Boston James and Arrington Purvis each added 15 points for Rock Springs in the narrow defeat.

Girls Recap

Thursday: Laramie 43, Rock Springs 35

The Lady Tigers began their weekend with a hard-fought 43-35 loss to fifth-ranked Laramie. Emma Asay led all scorers with 14 points, including 10 in the second half. Allison Condie contributed 11 points for Rock Springs.

Friday: Rock Springs 56, Cheyenne South 41

Rock Springs claimed a decisive 56-41 victory over Cheyenne South on Friday. Asay again led the Lady Tigers with 17 points. Tiana Copeland played a pivotal role in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of her 16 points off a three-pointer and seven free throws to seal the win.

Saturday Morning: Sheridan 50, Rock Springs 23

Against the second-ranked Sheridan Broncs, the Lady Tigers struggled offensively in a 50-23 loss. Asay was the team’s leading scorer with 12 points.

Saturday Afternoon: Cheyenne East 75, Rock Springs 16

The weekend concluded with a challenging matchup against the top-ranked Cheyenne East Lady Thunderbirds. Rock Springs was held to just nine points in the first half and scoreless in the third quarter, trailing 65-9 entering the fourth. Asay led the Lady Tigers with seven points in the lopsided loss.

Key Takeaways