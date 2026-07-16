Rock Springs Fall Teams Prepare for Season

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School fall sports teams are using the final weeks of summer to prepare for the upcoming season with youth camps, skills clinics and preseason activities before official practices begin in August.

The Rock Springs football team has already completed a team camp at Adams State in June and has spent this week hosting youth camps in Rock Springs. The Little Tigers Camp took place earlier in the week, while the Tiger Youth Camp began Thursday and continues Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Tigers will also host their Big Man Camp on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Unlike previous summers, Rock Springs has not scheduled any 7-on-7 competitions with Mountain View or Green River at this time.

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The Rock Springs volleyball program will host a skills camp July 23-25 at Rock Springs High School. The camp will feature sessions for both high school and junior high athletes and will be led by former Boise State assistant coach Hayley Peterson.

The first two days of the camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., while the final day will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m.

The Tigers tennis program will host Tennis Under the Lights Thursday evening from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The team is then set to begin official practice on Aug. 11 as preparations for the fall season get underway.

The Rock Springs golf team is also nearing the start of its season. Golf can officially begin practice on Aug. 10.

Meanwhile, the Rock Springs girls swimming and diving team is preparing for its first season under new head coach Alex Buckman. The Lady Tigers are allowed to begin practice on Aug. 17 as Buckman takes over the program for the upcoming school year.