Rock Springs Falls to Campbell County in State Softball Opener, Faces Cody Next

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers held their own early against top-seeded Campbell County on Thursday at the 2025 WHSAA 4A State Softball Championship, but a six-run third inning broke the game open as the Camels pulled away for a 10-0 victory in five innings at Central Field.

The Lady Tigers and Camels were locked in a scoreless battle midway through the third inning before Campbell County’s offense came to life. Sadie Cole sparked the rally with an RBI double, followed by a two-run triple from Bayley Gray and a sacrifice fly by Lanae Kimbley. Madie Cone capped off the inning with a two-run home run to left field.

Cole was dominant in the circle, striking out the first nine Rock Springs batters she faced. The senior finished with a no-hit shutout, tallying 13 strikeouts and walking just two over five innings of work.

Rock Springs’ Ruby Florencio took the loss after pitching 2.2 innings. She allowed six runs on seven hits, struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Despite the loss, the Lady Tigers showed flashes defensively, turning a double play in the contest, but Campbell County’s relentless lineup collected 13 hits.

With the loss, Rock Springs drops into the consolation bracket and will face Cody at noon Friday, again at Central Field. Cody fell to Cheyenne East 13-3 in their opening-round matchup. If Rock Springs goes on to win the next four games, they would make it back into the state championship contention.

If Rock Springs defeats Cody, the Lady Tigers will play again at 2 p.m. Friday. A win in that game would send them into another matchup at 4 p.m., setting up a potential three-game day tomorrow.

Rock Springs and Cody are familiar foes, having shared the same conference last year before the league shifted from east-west to north-south regional alignment.

TRN Media will continue audio streaming all Rock Springs games live from Cheyenne, with Keith Trujillo on the call. Fans can tune in on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page to follow the action.